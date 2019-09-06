King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $1.03 Million; Market Value Rose; Caprock Group Lowered Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $347,361

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 418,352 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.55 million, down from 423,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.55. About 34,578 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 262,105 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.17 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares to 14,206 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 31.26 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.