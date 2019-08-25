King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $2.70 Million; 2U (TWOU) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.29 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 46.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 32,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 38,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 70,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 1.79M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN – $410.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 56,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.02 million, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74M shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares to 886,237 shares, valued at $40.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,466 shares to 99,497 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,360 shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.