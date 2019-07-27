King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted Danaher Del (DHR) Stake by $1.41 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Holding by $433,394

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.22 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,834 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22 million, down from 186,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Communication accumulated 22,279 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity stated it has 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 181,527 were reported by Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Burney reported 0.15% stake. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,838 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc reported 83,986 shares. Westpac holds 176,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 667,605 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn holds 1.44% or 2.50M shares. Guardian Tru Comm holds 597,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 35,531 were accumulated by North Star Asset Inc. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il holds 268,175 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 3,619 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,731 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bragg Advisors reported 69,517 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 13,870 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 82,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,480 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Research & Management Com accumulated 1,629 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 8.71M shares. Moreover, Basswood Capital Ltd Com has 1.68% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 163,150 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ima Wealth accumulated 1,761 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 1,782 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0% or 6,847 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 137,035 are held by Btim. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 420,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Lp has invested 3.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.05M shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 15,410 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares to 494,410 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.