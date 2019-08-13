King Luther Capital Management Decreased Trex Co (TREX) Position by $344,955; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Price Rose While Jd Capital Management Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Position

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 46.03M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 22,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 373,336 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 348,546 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $150.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

