King Luther Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Valuation Rose; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose, Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered by $610,196 Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 1.88 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 16,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 7,370 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 24,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $154.28. About 221,518 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 37,500 shares. Fagan Associates Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Jfs Wealth Lc has 1,518 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt reported 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.85% or 324,462 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Com invested in 62,838 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 371,826 shares. Sabal Tru Co has 7,871 shares. Community Trust And Investment accumulated 109,380 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Company has 6,980 shares. Andra Ap owns 8,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 7,341 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Company Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 14,606 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares to 480,176 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Highbridge Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiduciary Co owns 3,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 158,975 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc Inc holds 0.15% or 43,559 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 5,334 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial owns 10,722 shares. Camden Asset Management Limited Partnership Ca reported 22,700 shares stake. Illinois-based Castleark Management Llc has invested 0.48% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 104,884 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 15,901 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc invested in 0.07% or 7,271 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.66 million for 14.23 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.