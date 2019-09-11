King Luther Capital Management Decreased Holding in Unilever N V (UN) by $3.83 Million; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position Upped by Glovista Investments Llc

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 326,947 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 131,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 197,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 330,692 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 70,162 shares to 164,424 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 55,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,685 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.81% or 1.56 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,200 shares. 8,622 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru accumulated 9,446 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 23,961 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 5.25M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.27M shares. Woodstock Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & has invested 1.63% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 5,010 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 153,787 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 62,649 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management Lc invested in 672 shares.

