King Luther Capital Management Cut Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $363,220; Shares Rose; Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Share Value Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 277,637 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 4,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 110,022 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,499 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 18,572 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 13,993 shares. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 7.61M shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 81,773 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Vanguard Gru reported 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc holds 133 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Invesco reported 680,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 9,227 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 27,095 shares to 156,061 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

