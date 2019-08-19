King Luther Capital Management Boosted Position in Emcor Group (EME) by $1.09 Million; United Services Automobile Association Has Cut Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) as Stock Value Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 45,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 30,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 62,615 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 95,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 120,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Hospitality Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 293,624 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap owns 3,497 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). 21,046 are held by Sg Americas. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 19 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc holds 46,057 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.1% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Prudential Inc holds 0.15% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd holds 1,350 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.54% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 36,935 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 19,729 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Smithfield Trust reported 0.03% stake. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated has invested 0.06% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 125,141 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 11,910 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,417 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $380.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 24,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,020 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EMCOR Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emcor Group Inc (EME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EMCOR And Comfort Systems: Shares Offer Current Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hospitality Properties Trust is Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Income Trust Is Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Just Bought These 2 Ultracheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hospitality Properties Trust: Keep Those Stops Tight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.13% or 36,060 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 665 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Llc has 2.24% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Legal General Group Inc Pcl holds 0.02% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 80,250 shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 31,838 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 12,200 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Pggm Invs owns 567,522 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Prudential Financial owns 0.04% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 852,043 shares. 8,646 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 273,332 shares. Community Bancshares Of Raymore reported 1.41M shares.