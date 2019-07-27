Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Valuation Declined While Park West Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Md Sass Investors Services Cut Metlife (MET) Holding as Valuation Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 191,969 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Siyata Mobile Receives $360000 Purchase Order to Equip Taxis with CP250 All-in-One Communications Device – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kindred Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 45,396 shares. Granite Prns Llc invested 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 680 are owned by Federated Pa. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 5,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Inv Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 710,790 shares. Silverback Asset Mngmt Lc holds 500,000 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 142 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 625 shares. Moreover, Ariel Invs Limited has 0.3% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 2.62M shares. Citigroup stated it has 9,810 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 12,326 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 79,201 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 1.22M shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 6,030 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Com accumulated 28,224 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 164,734 shares. Dodge & Cox, a California-based fund reported 46.43 million shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 9,500 shares. 166,282 are held by Macquarie Gp. Moreover, Altfest L J Company has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,650 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,908 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Indiana-based Indiana Tru & Mngmt has invested 0.48% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Deprince Race & Zollo owns 532,204 shares. American Research Management has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Institute For Wealth Mngmt invested in 8,554 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares to 558,674 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).