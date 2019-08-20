Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stake Maintained by Silverback Asset Management Llc; Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by $5.57 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 20,329 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 943,297 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.02% or 7,747 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 288,228 shares. Assetmark invested in 816 shares. Security Natl Trust invested in 1,105 shares. 112 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca). 101,311 were reported by Indiana And Inv Mngmt. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). National Pension Serv has 455,462 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 22,244 shares. Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct invested in 2.91M shares or 2.14% of the stock. 43,606 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company. Keybank Association Oh reported 52,224 shares stake. Corsair Capital LP holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 213,707 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 548,533 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares to 117,128 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).