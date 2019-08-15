Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $1.95 Million as Share Price Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Holds Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 41,521 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 228,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.29 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 612,497 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Fairpointe Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 13,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.22 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 7,518 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Park West Asset accumulated 2.71% or 6.74 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 625 shares. 5,760 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 17,847 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 12,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.35M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 61,140 shares to 24,378 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,429 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests holds 0.41% or 193,720 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,849 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Co holds 4,544 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited accumulated 3,209 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 152 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 10,463 shares or 0.28% of the stock. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 12,818 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc has 4,383 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc stated it has 1,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest holds 0.01% or 4,640 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce reported 0.08% stake. Copeland Management Limited Liability Com reported 128,067 shares. 1,680 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advisors Llc.