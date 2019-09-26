Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 74.82 N/A -1.66 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.