Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 79.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.82 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 169.72% at a $20.31 average price target. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,900.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.