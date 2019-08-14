Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are comparing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 77.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 176.70% for Kindred Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20.31.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 7.5% respectively. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.