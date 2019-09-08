Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 78.28 N/A -1.66 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 20.59 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 161.30%. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 18.24% and its average price target is $110. Based on the data given earlier, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 90.6% respectively. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.