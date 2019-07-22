Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 106.59 N/A -1.60 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.56% and an $20.31 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 27.5% respectively. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.