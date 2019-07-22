Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|106.59
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-26.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-118.1%
|-82.7%
Risk and Volatility
Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.31 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.56% and an $20.31 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 27.5% respectively. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|28.59%
|36.69%
|5.6%
|-38%
|-57.03%
|35.2%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
