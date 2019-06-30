Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|10
|130.96
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $21.08, with potential upside of 153.06%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.