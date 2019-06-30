Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 130.96 N/A -1.60 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $21.08, with potential upside of 153.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.