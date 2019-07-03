Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|10
|132.69
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|37
|1253.98
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 149.76% at a $21.08 consensus target price. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 4.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 44.9%. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|-2.28%
|1.35%
|-14.2%
|-32.84%
|-6.25%
|-17.81%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|-2.99%
|4.09%
|24.3%
|6.32%
|-31.9%
|35.35%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
