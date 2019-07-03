Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.69 N/A -1.60 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1253.98 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 149.76% at a $21.08 consensus target price. Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 4.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 44.9%. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 35.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.