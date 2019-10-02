Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 410,807,113.54% -51.7% -47% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 951,714,485.65% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.