Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Since Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 77.87 N/A -1.66 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.51 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Champions Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 174.09% at a $20.31 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.