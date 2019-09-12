Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Since Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 73.62 N/A -1.66 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 69.23 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 155.32% upside potential and an average target price of $18. Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17.17, with potential upside of 449.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 64.4%. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.