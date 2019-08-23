Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Reaches $7.20 After 6.00% Down Move; Last Week QAD Inc. (QADA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 36.88% above currents $37.99 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. See QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) latest ratings:

The stock of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 197,159 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $281.43M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $6.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KIN worth $16.89 million less.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $281.43 million. The companyÂ’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Among 3 analysts covering Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kindred Biosciences has $25 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.31’s average target is 182.08% above currents $7.2 stock price. Kindred Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 17,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 11,922 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 56,843 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.01% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 7,518 shares. 110,914 are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6.74 million shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 422,118 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 38,049 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 680 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co holds 0% or 12,745 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Granite Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 85,809 shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.