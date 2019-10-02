Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) EPS Estimated At $-0.36; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) Shorts Up By 22.43%

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $-0.36 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Kindred Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 115,829 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $257.02 million. The company's product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates include Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

