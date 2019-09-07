Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 78.28 N/A -1.66 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.36 shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 161.30% at a $18.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.87%. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.