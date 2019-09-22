Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|8
|79.76
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.