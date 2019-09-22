Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 79.76 N/A -1.66 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.