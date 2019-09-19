Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 83.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.07 N/A -2.43 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 127.27% for Kindred Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $18. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,001.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kindred Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 18%. Insiders held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.