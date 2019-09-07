Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 78.28 N/A -1.66 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

Demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and has 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 161.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 30.7%. Insiders owned roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.