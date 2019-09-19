Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 83.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.64 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 127.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 165.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.