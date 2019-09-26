Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.70%
|-47.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
$18 is the average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc., with a potential upside of 152.81%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.
Dividends
Kindred Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
