Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.70% -47.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$18 is the average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc., with a potential upside of 152.81%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Kindred Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.