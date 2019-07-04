Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparison side by side

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 132.69 N/A -1.60 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.52 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Innoviva Inc. is 66 and its Quick Ratio is has 66. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 149.76% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 80.7% respectively. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.