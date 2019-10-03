Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 410,807,113.54% -51.7% -47% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,226,135,783.56% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.