Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|7
|-0.12
|30.03M
|-1.66
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|37.92M
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|410,807,113.54%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,226,135,783.56%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility & Risk
Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
