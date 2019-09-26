Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 74.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.75 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 46.5%. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.87%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.