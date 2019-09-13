Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparison side by side

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 74.19 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.69 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.96% and an $18 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 42.31% and its consensus price target is $7.5. The results provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 69.1% respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.87%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.