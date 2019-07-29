Kinder Morgan (KMI) to pay $0.25 on Aug 15, 2019; Methode Electronics (MEI) Sellers Increased By 2.7% Their Shorts

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:KMI) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Kinder Morgan Inc’s current price of $20.85 translates into 1.20% yield. Kinder Morgan Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) had an increase of 2.7% in short interest. MEI’s SI was 1.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.7% from 1.19M shares previously. With 190,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI)’s short sellers to cover MEI’s short positions. The SI to Methode Electronics Inc’s float is 3.48%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 149,212 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 41.08% above currents $30.48 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24.

