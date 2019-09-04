Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake Upped by Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Value Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Position

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 3.06 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 9.58 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares to 6.11M shares, valued at $116.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $587.18M for 20.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.