Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake Has Upped by Callahan Advisors Llc; Murphy Capital Management Holding in Ibm (IBM) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 36,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 591,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 554,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 8.31 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,576 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 31,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.37. About 1.78M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 82,698 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 10,811 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 5,330 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 11,951 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 20,298 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp has 516,761 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Brave Asset holds 0.44% or 5,554 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.47% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Summit Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.21% or 13,527 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 414,361 shares. Mai reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stillwater Management Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,191 were reported by Drexel Morgan &.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares to 21,840 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).