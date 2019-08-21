Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake Has Lifted by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc; Fidelity Southern (LION) Holder Banc Funds Co Trimmed Its Holding by $14.11 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 2.29 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 527,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 500.73% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares Inc. by 15,149 shares to 525,149 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Choice Bancorp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.