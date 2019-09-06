Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake Has Increased by Dean Investment Associates Llc; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 562,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $171.31. About 590,030 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 244,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 214,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 1.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 147,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. City Holdg Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,417 shares. 29,882 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Country Trust Bank & Trust invested in 0.86% or 961,773 shares. New South Management Inc has 14,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 1.02M shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 2.09% stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.56M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.33% or 37,277 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 1,614 shares. Advsr Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.66M shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 75,780 shares. Perella Weinberg Mngmt LP invested in 615,357 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Company accumulated 37,224 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 9,045 shares to 23,875 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 71,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,980 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 256,143 shares to 496,179 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,250 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

