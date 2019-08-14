Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Upped Its Stake by $1.70 Million as Share Price Rose; Delphi Management Increased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $1.07 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 85 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,397 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788.33 million, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 3.33 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 6.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 429,605 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc reported 0.54% stake. First Heartland Consultants invested in 7,066 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc owns 48,864 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt has 954,208 shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.79% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.33M shares. Forte Ltd Adv invested in 112,406 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atria Limited Liability Corporation invested in 174,218 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs accumulated 32,556 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2.97 million shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication has 1.29 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stellar Management Ltd Liability Company reported 32,422 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 6,651 shares to 22,731 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,629 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 353 shares to 39,166 shares, valued at $5.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,863 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

