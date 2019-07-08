Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Increased Position; Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $677,406; Stock Declined

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 4.15M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.195. About 95,259 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 1,687 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14.43 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 65,572 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 943 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt holds 0.52% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pnc Finance Svcs Group stated it has 280,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 410,683 shares. 1,121 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 32,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assets Inc stated it has 20,000 shares. 3.64 million were reported by Principal Fincl Gru. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 104,430 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 13.89 million shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Not Investing In This Company Would Leave You ‘Kindered’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 233,068 shares. Kestrel Mgmt Corp holds 1.27% or 436,250 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Robotti Robert has 351,950 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,573 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.24M shares. Francisco Prtnrs Mngmt Lp owns 2.2% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 73,534 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 62,716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 7,077 shares. American Int Gru reported 17,260 shares. Signia Lc has 3.25% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Sei Invs invested in 0% or 16,400 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 80,469 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.