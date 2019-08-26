Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER: FED WILL PAUSE AFTER 3RD HIKE IN SEPT; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Sickles Joins Aries Conlon Capital as SVP Originations; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Exclusive and live on @BloombergTV now. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman interview with Bloomberg’s; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 19,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 352,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 332,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 7.39M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2,891 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,656 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).