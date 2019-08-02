Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Position; Halliburton Company (HAL) Stake Maintained by Ngam Advisors Lp

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 15,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 197,442 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 182,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 9.75 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 12.20 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 737,825 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 10.45 million were reported by Northern Tru. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,649 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 78,788 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Llc. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 123,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 468,804 shares stake. 28,981 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 15,020 shares. Camarda Lc holds 3,349 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 562,520 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,977 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.53M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc Shs by 42,639 shares to 113,596 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,196 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.18% stake. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Violich Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Washington Tru State Bank reported 211,422 shares stake. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.34% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.66 million shares. Bruni J V & accumulated 1.96M shares. Oppenheimer And Communication accumulated 0.18% or 337,974 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Llc has 0.45% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stevens Management Lp owns 109,249 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 86,497 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 144,228 shares. Old Point & Financial Svcs N A holds 2.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 194,750 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Company holds 3.32M shares.