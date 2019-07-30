Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Avenir Has Decreased Its Stake by $688,500 as Shares Rose; As Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.28 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 808,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 217,715 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 14.91M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares to 161,240 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.98 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% EPS growth.