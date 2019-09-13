Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Price Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Increased Position by $457,080; Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Increased Facebook (Put) (FB) Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 22,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 566,844 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, up from 543,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook to Change User Terms, Limiting Effect of EU Privacy Law; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Welch: Welch Grills Facebook CEO on Privacy Protection; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie appears in front of UK lawmakers; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 31/05/2018 – Facebook Clearly Threatens One Type of Democracy: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules

