Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position Has Lifted by Quaker Capital Investments Llc; Sprint (S) Valuation Rose While Harvest Management Has Boosted Position by $348,000

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 19.35 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Accelerates Expiration Time of Consent Solicitation to 5 P.M. May 1; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile Hopes Fast 5G Makes Quick Work of Sprint Deal Review; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

