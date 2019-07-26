Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position Has Increased by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc; Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stake by $3.26 Million; Stock Price Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 113,237 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 24.89M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.06M, up from 23.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 9.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 108,315 shares to 16.13M shares, valued at $977.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics L.P. (NYSE:PBFX) by 113,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.