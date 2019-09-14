Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; American Tower (AMT) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $344,760

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 7.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.70M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 60,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, down from 61,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 10,800 shares. Novare Ltd holds 0.96% or 30,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.49M shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd holds 115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd owns 168,976 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 286,274 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 793,452 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.49% or 9,857 shares. 61,938 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 3.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 0% or 4,334 shares. Paradigm Fincl Limited Com reported 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,070 shares to 194,965 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 25,811 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $28.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).