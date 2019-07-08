Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding Maintained by Chickasaw Capital Management Llc; Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $750,652

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 6.68 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 8.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica has caused trust in the organization to erode among users; 02/05/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the middle of Facebook’s privacy scandal, has filed for bankruptcy; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan On Target For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on October 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting ‘Kindered’: Key Insider Buys $100 Million Of Stock, And Why Shares Of Kinder Morgan Are A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another New Gas Pipeline Is Coming to the Permian Basin – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan: Great, But Stick To Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,740 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.5% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moody Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bruni J V Company Company has invested 7.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 15.53 million shares. Hightower Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55 million shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 5.20M shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 13.90M shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Retirement Of Alabama owns 906,492 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP reported 7.03% stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, January 8 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,218 shares to 303 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).