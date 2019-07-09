Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Increased Stake by $327,100; Toro Co. (TTC) Holder Comerica Bank Upped Its Position by $666,750

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Toro Co. (TTC) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,593 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 98,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Toro Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 232,432 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 24.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Toro European Clo 5 Designated Activity Company; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 3.89M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York owns 676,389 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 13,493 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Raymond James Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 1.16 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 11,778 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Opus Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.36% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Highstreet Asset reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 72,062 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 840,641 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 7,698 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.76% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,386 shares to 191,794 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Adr (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,829 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.30 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Incorporated holds 0.07% or 23,439 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 3.14% or 377,127 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Laffer has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 38,705 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisory Network Limited Co accumulated 128,844 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.18% or 1.04M shares. Blair William & Il owns 851,190 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Berkshire Asset Pa stated it has 1.11M shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

