Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Interocean Capital Has Decreased Position; Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $850,141 as Stock Rose

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 184,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 254,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 438,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 60,600 shares to 4.25 million shares, valued at $805.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 40,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,644 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 67,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 37,224 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Com reported 25.24M shares. Claar Ltd Llc has invested 7.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 5.20 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.11% or 6.38M shares. Moreover, C V Starr has 6.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 92,631 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability holds 179,025 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Rech Co reported 80,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.02% stake. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 175,525 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Conning invested in 0.18% or 285,015 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 345,551 shares.

